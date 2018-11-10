Tata Motors introduces ‘Teen ka Tyohaar’ offer

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
With the festive season kicking in, Tata Motors announced the launch of its new ‘Teen ka Tyohaar’ campaign, to celebrate the success of its most popular small commercial vehicles, Tata Ace. A company statement issued here said it has sold over 20 Lakhs Tata Ace vehicles till date, with one SCV from the Ace family being sold in every three minutes. Celebrating this achievement, the company has announced 3 lucrative offers for its small commercial vehicle (SCV) buyers.
On every Tata Motors SCV vehicle bought during this festive season, the buyer will receive a free gold coin, personal insurance with a cover of Rs. 10 lakhs and an attractive monthly consumer scheme, depending on which region the vehicle is bought in. This offer is valid until November 30, 2018 across the entire SCV Range of commercial vehicles, including the newly launched Tata Ace Gold.
Commenting on the campaign, R T Wasan, Head – Sales & Marketing, Tata Motors said, “Since its launch in 2005, Tata Ace has not only pioneered the SCV segment in India but also has helped thousands of entrepreneurs fulfill their business aspirations in the transport and logistics industry. With the Tata Ace hitting this astounding benchmark of one vehicle being sold every three minutes, we decided to celebrate this feat by introducing a series of offers for new customers. The buzz around this campaign has already led to a substantial increase in footfall across showrooms. We look forward to a boost in sales of all Tata SCVs owing to the beginning of the festive season as well as the attractive incentives offered by Tata Motors on every SCV purchased in these two months.”
Tata Motors has planned a marketing campaign across print, radio and digital during the festive period to tap potential buyers. The Company continues to keep its promise of delivering best-in-class product and service experiences.
The Ace range of small commercial vehicles offers superior safety, offers maximum performance in varied conditions, is comfortable and easy to maintain. The Ace range is customizable, for a varied business needs, right from catering to e-commerce delivery to upholding the Swachh Bharat vision for a cleaner India.