TATA Group team meets Governor

April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A team of TATA Group comprising its Vice-President and Head-Strategic Initiatives Chairman’s Office Girish Krishnamurthy and Principal TATA Strategic Management Group Shankar Ranganathan had a meeting with Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here this evening.

K. Skandan, Advisor to Governor, Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce and Sh. Ravinder Kumar, M.D. J&K IT Infrastructure Company and M.D. SIDCO were present in the meeting.

The Team which was here to study best possible opportunities for gainful intervention and investment in the State apprised Governor about the various parts of the State visited by them.

The Team especially stressed upon the available potential in sectors of IT, Infrastructure, Handloom and Handicrafts, Agriculture and Horticulture, Tourism, Health Care, Airlines and Skill Development.