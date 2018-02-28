Tassaduq reviews publicity activities of Tourism Deptt

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 27:
Minister for Tourism and Culture, Tassaduq Hussain Mufti Tuesday took a comprehensive review regarding preparations of various publicity activities of Tourism Department.
The meeting was informed that the department is working on various proposals related to the tourist attraction, publicity and marketing.
Seeking details regarding upcoming Tulip and Badamwari Festival, the Minster was informed that the department has consulted the Floriculture department and in this regard, dates will be announced soon.
The Minster was informed that besides planning various tourism attraction programmes, the department is working out on the publicity strategies to reach out to the tourist across the globe. Further, Minister was informed that websites and social media outlets are being maintained regularly.
The Minister stressed for making the department websites and other publicity mediums vibrant to reach out to the masses, besides organizing public outreach programmes.
The Minister sought coordination and cooperation among departments so that implementations of projects are expedited in a time-bound manner. He also stressed upon concerned officials to work with utmost zeal.
Director Tourism Kashmir Mahmood Shah, Deputy Director Tourism Riyaz Beigh, Deputy Director Kashmir Tourism Pirzada Zahoor and various other officers of the department attended the meeting.
