Tassaduq Mufti reviews status of Pilgrimage Tourism project

Minister visits Makhdoom Sahib Shrine to take stock of infrastructure
Minister visits Makhdoom Sahib Shrine to take stock of infrastructure
SRINAGAR:
The Minister for Tourism and Culture Tassaduq Hussain Mufti today took a comprehensive review meeting regarding the Tourism Pilgrimage of the state here.
Seeking details regarding the ongoing developmental works regarding Pilgrimage Tourism of the state being executed by various agencies including J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWADA), Jammu And Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC), J&K State Cable Car Corporation (JKCCC), J&K Housing Board, Jammu and Kashmir Tourist Development Corporation (JKTDC) and J&K Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited (SICOP).
The concerned departments presented Power Point Presentations highlighting all the pilgrimage infrastructures in Kashmir Division, Perspective pan, pilgrimage tourist activities undertaken in 2017-18, besides the action plan for the next financial year.
The Minster sought district wise report of the development projects for pilgrimage tourism development being executed by the departments and stressed for installing proper lighting system, landscaping and beatification in and out sides the shrine premises keeping in view scientific and satiable methods of development.
Besides various developmental projects the Minister was informed that crore ambitious Hazratbal Dargah development project being executed at an estimated cost of Rs. 42 is going on at full swing, besides mechanized tensile structures for shading will be installed soon.
Later the Minister also visited Makhdoom Sahib Shrine to take stock of ongoing development works, besides taking stock of requirements to renovation and restoration damaged infrastructures at the shrine.
The Ministers inspected various sections insides and outside the shrine premises and interacted with the locals to hear grievances regarding various issues.
Vice Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Waqaf Board Nizam-u-Din Bhat, Managing Director JKPCC, Managing Director J&K Housing Board, Director Tourism were also present in the meeting.
0 Comment(s)