Tassaduq Mufti reviews developmental scenario in Pahalgam

Rising Kashmir NewsPAHALGAM, MAY 17:
Minister for Tourism Tassaduq Hussain Mufti Wednesday convened a meeting of officers to review development works being executed by various agencies in Pahalgam.
MLA Pahalgam Altaf Ahamd Wani, Vice Chairman JKTDC Rafi Ahmad Mir, Secretary Tourism Rigzin Samphel, Chief Executive Officer Pahalgam Development Authority Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani and other officers of Tourism, PDA and district administration attended the meeting.
The Minister stressed upon the need for improved coordination among departments including PDA, PWD R&B, UEED, PHE, PDD, Health, Education and Tourism Department so that targets are achieved within stipulated time.
He said the proposed ‘Pahalgam Master Plan’ needs to be in sync with Court dirtections and in conformity with fragile ecosystem of the area. The Minister directed the concerned for finalizing report within the time period of 40 days.
Mufti took a serious note on various issues which include Filling of River Lidder at Yenner and Nunwan, Widening of Khanabal Pahalgam Road, extraction of River bed material, Plantation at Pahalgam, and issues related to the tourism department in the area. He directed for taking concrete measures to improve the infrastructural and sanitation scenario in the area.
The Minister laid stress on scientific disposal of waste, sanitation and waste segregation process at source, besides activating of Enforcement wing of Municipal Commission Pahalgam for curbing the menace of throwing garbage on the River Bank, road side, and in the Forest area.
He also asked concerned for preparing a road map for various ingenious plant species plantation and causes of Forest fires with remedial measures being taken by the Forest Department to avoid such incidents in future.
Emphasizing on the need for sustainable development without harming ecology, flora and fauna of the area, the Minister directed the concerned officials for taking action against people involved in harming ecology and environment.
He sought details regarding conservation of water reservoirs at Pahalgam and directed the PHE officials for installing mesh type roofing of over water sources without any further delay so that wild animals would not contaminate the drinking water sources. Besides, directing for furnishing test reports of STP Pahalgam on regular basis, the Minister also sought detailed water quality analysis reports and directed for conducting regular water quality tests to keep check on the quality of drinking water being supplied in the area.
He asked for regular checking of hotel STPs to monitor quality of sewage treatment and management of solid waste.
While seeking details regarding the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report, the Minister said the forests play an important role in preserving the fragile eco-system, biodiversity and natural habitat. He stressed for regulating ponies through specified tracks to avoid shortcuts causing damage to forest habitat.
Besides, keeping check on exorbitant charges by pony wallas, the Minister directed for stopping washing of Vehicles on road sides and River Bank contaminating the water bodies.
Earlier, the Minister visited various schools in the Pahalgam vicinity and directed the concerned officials to strengthen the existing infrastructure in schools.
Later, the Minister also convened a public meeting to interact with the local tourism stockholders and gave patient hearing to the grievances and issues raised by them.
Ensure adherence to delivery norms: FCSCA to Oil companies
SRINAGAR, MAY 17: In response to public complaints, the FCS&CA department today issued strict instructions to oil marketing companies to ensure adherence to norms specifying necessary performance of weightment and leak-checking of LPG refill cylinders at the time of service delivery.
The companies have been asked to ensure that delivery vans of cooking gas agencies carry a weighing scale of capacity 50kg class III having least count of 10g as specified under the Legal Metrology Act which also requires the delivery persons to check gas leakage with leak-detectors to ensure the safety of consumers and their properties.