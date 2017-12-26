Tassaduq Mufti likely to be inducted as minister on Dec 28

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Peoples Democratic Party leader Tassaduq Mufti is likely to be inducted as cabinet minister on December 28 in Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti-led Jammu and Kashmir Government.
Cinematographer-turned-politician, Tassaduq, who had resigned as head of Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell, will get cabinet rank, sources said, adding that he will be administered oath on December 28.
Sources from PDP further said, “Tassaduq Mufti may get Tourism portfolio, which is presently with Mehbooba Mufti.”
Mufti is younger brother of Mufti, who returned to state politics after his father and Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed passed away on January 7, 2015.
