Tassaduq Jeelani removed as Director Tourism Kashmir

The Government on Wednesday ordered removal of Tassaduq Jeelani as Director Tourism Kashmir. The charge of the post of Director Tourism Kashmir will be held by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir till further orders.
“In the interest of administration, Tassaduq Jeelani, KAS, shall, with immediate effect, cease to discharge the duties and functions attached to the post of Director Tourism, Kashmir which shall henceforth and until further orders, be discharged by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir in addition to his own duties,” said an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) today.
Meanwhile, in a separate order, the Government has ordered that the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir conduct an inquiry into the incidents reported to have occurred during the events organized by the Tourism Department under the “Kashmir Familiarization Tour” from October 25 to October 27, 2018.