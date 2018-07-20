Tassaduq Jeelani given farewell

Srinagar, July 19:
Members of Secretariat Employees Coordination Committee today bid farewell to former Director Estates Tassaduq Jeelani, who has now been appointed as Director Tourism Kashmir.
An impressive function was held on this occasion in which Secretariat Employees, Assembly Secretariat employees and lower grade employees unions were present. They lauded the work done by Tassaduq Jeelani during his tenure as Director Estates.
Speaking on the occasion, the employees praised the tenure of Tassaduq Jeelani and said that his people friendly and employee friendly working style will be remembered for a long time. Wishing him warm farewell, the employees said that Jeelani will also bring laurels at the new place of posting.
Tassaduq Jeelani thanked the employees for their love and affection. He said that his successful work has been possible only due to their cooperation on every step.
Those who were present included Ghulam Rasool Mir Chairman J&K Civil Secretariat Employees Coordination Committee, Zaffar Ahmed Shawl Deputy Director Estates, Syed Altaf Simani FA/CAO Estates, Syed Farooq Ahmad Assistant Director Estates, Aamir Rather Assistant Director Estates, Mukhtar Ahmad President J&K Assembly Secretariat NG Employees, Maqbool Hussain President Lower Grade Employees, Suresh Bedi Vice President J&K Sectt Employees Union, Parvez Ahmad Khan Publicity Secy J&K Sectt Employees Union, Muzafar Nabi Secy J&K Sectt Employees and Employees Union Executive Members Estates employees.