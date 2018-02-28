Tassaduq interacts with CUK students

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 27:
Minister for Tourism, Tassaduq Hussain Mufti Tuesday chaired an interactive meeting with the Department of Tourism Studies students of Central University of Kashmir (CUK).
Vice-Chancellor (CUK) Prof. Me'raj Ud Din Mir was also present at the meeting.
During the interaction, the Minister stressed upon the students regarding the need for understanding heritage and culture, besides focusing on marketing skills and event management to develop the tourism sector.
Besides, Department of Tourism Studies, students and faculty members of Information Technology (IT) and School of Media Studies Department of Convergent Journalism also interacted with the Minister.
During the interactive session, the Minister sought suggestion from students and faculty members regarding the development of tourism industry in the State.
The students and faculty members gave various suggestions and raised various issues related to the tourism sector; the Minister gave a patient hearing to them and said the suggestions will be positively looked into.
Speaking on the occasion, the Director Tourism Mehmood A Shah appreciated the various initiatives being taken by the CUK towards the tourism development including shikara ride reservation application developed by the University’s IT students.
