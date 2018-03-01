Tassaduq for capacity building of tourism staff, creation of eco-friendly infrastructure

Reviews function of tourism department, JKTDC
Reviews function of tourism department, JKTDC
Srinagar, Feb 28:
Minister for Tourism Tassaduq Hussian Mufti Wednesday chaired the review meeting of the functioning of the department of tourism Kashmir and also Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation.
During the meeting, the minister sought the details on the departmental assets, their upgradation and renovation, capacity building programmes of the staff, waste management of the assets and promotional activities.
Vice Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation Rafi Ahmad Mir, Secretary Tourism Sarmad Hafeez, Director Tourism Kashmir Mahmood A Shah, Deputy Directors of tourism Peerzada Zahoor, Wasim Raja besides other officers of the department and Corporation attended the meeting who apprised them about the developmental activities that are taking place at various tourist resorts for the comfortable stay of the tourists.
Director Tourism Kashmir Mahmood A Shah gave a detailed presentation on the functioning of the department and its activities.
He informed the minister that the department has 61 huts, 28 restaurants, 29 office buildings, 10 parks, 9 kiosks, 4 community centers at different resorts which are being maintained and promoted by the department.
The minister was also informed about development of the wayside facilities at far off places like Razdan Top in Bandipora where travellers can stay put for a night after hectic days of travelling.
The minister stressed on consulting experts for the proper design of the huts and other assets at the tourist places which not only have aesthetically beautiful façade gelling with the nature but also have beautiful interiors.
He also stressed on having building codes for every tourist place keeping in view every aspect of these places before raising any structures.
“We should raise structures only after consulting experts of the respective fields. Our structures should gel with the nature and should be eco-friendly. We should also know how much local material can be used to give it local touch and which should be sturdy enough to withstand extreme weather conditions besides have proper waste management system in place,” he said.
The minister was also informed about the various festivals and events the tourism department and the Corporation are organising for the promotion of its assets and services.
Secretary Tourism Sarmad Hafeez who is also MD JKTDC gave the detailed presentation on the JKTDC and its properties.
Secretary Tourism informed that JKTDC has 3665 bed capacity per day and runs 37 restaurants and cafeterias across the state besides having a fleet of luxury vehicles which caters to transportation needs of the tourists. In order to further promote its properties, Secretary Tourism informed that they have tied up with the leading online travel companies like Makemytrip Inc, Goibibo, OYO rooms etc., to further push up its revenue.
The minister while emphasizing on promoting the properties through a beautifully designed resourceful website, stressed on capacity building programmes of the staff for better services.
He said the staff needs to be trained through professional crash courses in housekeeping, food production and sanitation to make the stay of the visitors memorable.
At the end, the minister demanded time-bound completion of the tasks take up during the meeting for the smooth functioning of the department and the corporation.
0 Comment(s)