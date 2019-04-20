TASK, TAAK condole Abdul Rauf

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Valley’s travel bodies have condoled Abdul Rouf Dar on the sad demise of his wife Begum Noor Rouf. She passed away on 17th April 2019 at Doha, Qatar.

Travel Agents Society of Kashmir expressed its condolences and also prayed for the departed soul. They expressed sympathy with bereaved family.

Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) also condoled the demise veteran tourism players Abdul Rouf Dar on the demise of his wife.

In a statement, TAAK said its office bearers and general members share pain and grief at the sad demise of the wife of Abdul Rouf Dar.

TAAK prayed for the departed soul and conveyed sympathies with the bereaved families.