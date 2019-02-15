TASK promotes JK at Dhaka

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Travel Agents Society of Kashmir (TASK) conducted a successful road show on 10 Feb 2019 at Dhaka in which over 200 tour operators from Bangladesh participated.
In his welcome address President Travel Agents Society of Kashmir Mir Anwar said TASK is one of the oldest associations formed in 1967 with currently 120 elite tour operators as its members.
“We have been to more than 20 cities across India before arriving to this beautiful Country Bangladesh for extending over invitation to the people here to visit Kashmir and experience the best hospitality they can get anywhere.”
Anwar gave the overall tourism scenario of the J&K State highlighting all aspects of tourism industry.
TASK president thanked Chief Guest Akhtaruz Zaman Khan Khabir Chairman Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation, Ministry of Civil Aviation & Tourism Govt of Bangladesh, Bhubon Chandra Biswas CEO Bangladesh Tourism Board Ministry of Civil Aviation & Tourism Govt of Bangladesh, Taufiq Uddin Ahmed President Tour Operators Association Of Bangladesh (TOAB), Rezaul Ekram President Bangladesh Inbound Tour Operators Association, Khabir U Din Ahmad President Tourism Resorts Industry Association, Syed Habib Ali Chairman Tourism Developers Association of Bangladesh for their promotion of the tourism of the State.
He also thanked organizing committee members of TASK Mohammad Hafiz Shala, Wasim Gossani Joint Secretary, Maqsood Badhyari Vice Chairman Event management Committee, Hanif Kawa Convener for their efforts and hard-work to make this event happen.
President TASK also hailed its members who came all the way from Kashmir to promote the destination.
In all, 34 TASK members attend the event
Ather Yameen, Secretary General TASK, said that Kashmir has now emerged as great MICE destination with total infrastructural facilities for conference and conventions available. He said in last 5 years large corporate houses of India and other aborad have been holding their conferences in Srinagar, Gulmarg and Pahalgam.
Yameen also said changing the dynamics of promoting Kashmir valley as an international tourist destination, the State Tourism department is concentrating on social media, besides numerous festivals, to woo travellers both at national and international levels.