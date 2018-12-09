TASK members walk away with maximum awards

Travel Agents Society of Kashmir bagged nine of the top 10 Khyber Awards.
Travel Agents Society of Kashmir bagged nine of the top 10 Khyber Awards.
TASK Secretary General Ather Yameen hailed the Khyber management for recognizing their business partnership with their members.
He said TASK members have been doing wonderful job in promoting tourism sector of the State by attracting travellers in good numbers.
The awards were presented by Vinit Chhabra, General Manager, The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa, Hanif Balki, CEO, Gulmarg and Raja Nasir Mehmood Khan- Assistant Director Tourism, Gulmarg who were main guests in the award ceremony.