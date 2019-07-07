TASK grabs maximum awards

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Travel Agents Society of Kashmir (TASK) walked away with maximum awards in the facilitation ceremony.

Secretary General TASK Ather Yameen said out of the top nine awards, TASK claimed nine and in total 36 awards went to the association.

Ather congratulated his members for working hard in promoting tourism which, he said, has fetched them award by the top hotel in the Valley.

TASK Secretary General further said the Vivatna Dalview Hotel has also been very cooperative towards local travel and tour operators which have encouraged them to bring good business to the property. The association thanked the hotel administration for recognizing their efforts.