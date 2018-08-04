Task Force formed to settle rent cases

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 3:
The government Friday accorded sanction to the constitution of a Task Force to expedite the settlement of rent/compensation cases of industrial establishments occupied by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) and security agencies.
Accordingly, the Task Force shall comprise Principal Secretary Home Department as its Chairman, while as its members will be Administrative Secretary Finance Department, Administrative Secretary Industries & Commerce Department and Administrative Secretary Public Works (R&B) Department.
Further, the Home Department in consultation with the Industries and Commerce Department shall put up all pending cases before the Task Force which shall look into the genuineness of the rent/compensation assessed in favour of such industrial establishments as per the prevalent rates and take necessary steps to settle these cases in a time bound manner.