TASK demands appointment of Dir Tourism

Seeks aggressive marketing through road shows within and outside country
Seeks aggressive marketing through road shows within and outside country
Rising Kashmir News
Travel Agents Society of Kashmir (TASK) has voiced concern over the non-availability of a full-time Director at Department of tourism Kashmir saying “it has hampered the promotional campaigns for the winter and spring season”.
In a statement, TASK President Mir Anwar said the department needs to step up promotional campaigns against the profound negative publicity by some sections of the national media.
TASK President said the department should carry out massive publicity campaigns through national print and electronic media by way of advertisements, press conferences and also by organizing road shows across major cities in India and by participating in travel marts.
“The scheduling of the travel marts and road shows is possible only if there is a full-time dynamic director at the department,” he said.
In view of the massive publicity the local tour operators carry out during the winter months, TASK has reiterated its demand for announcing an incentive scheme for travel and tour operators.
“We request some new incentive scheme for the betterment for tour and travel agents be framed at the State and Centre Level so that they can launch campaigns aggressively in all corners within and outside the country. The schemes will provide a healing touch to the existing travel trade practitioners. The already existing incentive scheme for office automation etc. should be open for all areas instead of certain tourist hubs only,” he said.
TASK also urged the authorities to recognise travel and tour trade as a tourism unit which has not been incorporated so far so that the tour operators are also benefited from the industrial benefits.
The association also voiced its concern over the hassle faced by the tourists on their visits to Gulmarg and Sonmarg due to hegemony of the ponywalas who, it said, bring bad image to the tourism industry.
“Nowadays new issues like stopping vehicles 10 kms before Sonmarg wherein local taxi operators compel the tourists to board the local vehicles with exorbitant prices. Tourists leave back with bad memories and their bad mouth publicity affects tourist inflow to Kashmir. Tourist police should check such practices and penalize the wrong doers,” said TASK President.
TASK has also urged government to classify both hotels and houseboats at all destinations within the State as per the criteria laid down in the Tourist Trade Act and accordingly fix the tariffs.
“Apart from Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonmarg other tourism areas like Yusmarg, gurez valley, Doodhpathri, Toshimaidan, Aharbal waterfalls should be promoted with proper road connectivity and some facilities at these spots should be developed, Lesser known tourist areas need to be explored and promoted without compromising with the fragile ecology and environment of Kashmir.”
TASK also demanded important facilities like public convenience facilities, dust bins, sign boards on the tourist routes and circuits should be created with modern facilities.
The TASK President also highlighted the impact of the implementation of the GST on tourism sector of the State.
He said travel and hospitality sector has kept tourism alive for past 30 years in testing time “but GST is further adding to their woes”.
“We appeal the State and the Central government that tourism should be made zero tax industry till it is back on the track. It will provide a sigh of relief to the private stakeholders who are source of employment to the lakhs of the educated youth of the State,” said TASK in the statement.