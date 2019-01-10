About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

TASK, AKTO condole Shangloo

Srinagar:

Travel Agents Society of Kashmir (TASK) has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of wife of prominent travel agent Ali M Shangloo who passed away in New Delhi after brief illness.

President TASK prayed for the departed soul and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

Association of Kashmir Tour Operators also extended his condolences to the Ali Mohammad Shangloo on the demise of his wife and to other family members.

 

Patron AKTO Nazir Ahmad Mir also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

 

 

