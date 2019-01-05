Tashi seeks expansion of banking services in Zanskar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, January 04:-
Executive Councillor for Zanskar Affairs Er Punchoq Tashi on Friday chaired a meeting to review the status of banking services in Zanskar Sub Division.
According to an official, Cluster Head J&K Bank Kargil Muhammad Saleem, representatives of other banks, and concerned officers were present in the meeting.
The Executive Councillor stressed the need for fastening the pace of banking activities in Zanskar area for inclusive growth of the people.
The EC urged upon the Cluster Head J&K Bank Kargil to pursue the matter with regard to the expansion of banking services in Zanskar with the higher authorities at the State level.
He said that the matter is already under the consideration of the J&K Bank authorities at the Corporate Headquarters and Divisional Head level.
Tashi said that at present there is only one branch of J&K Bank at Padum for the whole Zanskar area, which is not adequate to cater to the banking needs of the whole subdivision spread over an area of 7000 square kilometers.
The EC said that provision of the much-needed banking services in the area will provide avenues to the people who can get the benefits of various Government schemes under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
Stating that the expansion of banking network in these areas is critical for the empowerment of the people, the EC said that there is urgent need to extend banking services for the people of Stoth, Lungnaq and Jukhore areas.
The EC urged upon the bank representatives to open up ultra small banks at Phey, Karsha, Sani, Zangla and Cha Lungnaq areas and construction of J&K Bank at Padum with modern facilities including an additional ATM machine.
He also stressed for the provision of funds under Corporate Responsibility Scheme (CSR) for construction and maintenance of ice hockey skating rink with equipments and Indoor Stadium at Padum.
Meanwhile, the Cluster Head J&K Bank assured the EC that all genuine issues and concerns will be taken up at appropriate levels for resolution in a phased manner, the official added.