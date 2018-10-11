Tasaduq urges Russian travellers to visit Kashmir

Participates in travel show at St Petersburg
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, October 10:
Continuing with its tourism promotional programme in Russia, Director Tourism Kashmir Tasaduq Jeelani participated in the travel show at St Petersburg, which was organized by Ministry of Tourism Government of India.
Hundreds of the travel agents from different parts of globe including India participated in tourism show at Belmond Grand Hotel Europe at St Petersburg.
Depak Miglani Consul General of India at St. Petersburg was also present at the show besides other tourism officials.
Director Tourism Kashmir held one-on-one interactions with the leading travel agents from the St. Petersburg and apprised them about J&K’s diverse tourism potential.
Tasaduq Jeelani urged them to promote J&K’s tour packages among the travellers from Russia.
He apprised them that Russian travellers have been visiting JK in good number and are enjoying breathtaking beauty besides adventure and heritage tourism.
Director Tourism also screened short films projecting the tourism potential of all the three regions of the State.
A day earlier, Director Tourism Kashmir participated in the similar travel show at Moscow where in he also held B2B meetings with the travel trade bodies from the city.
Indian diplomats GoI, D.B. Venkatesh Verma, Ambassador of India to Moscow, G. Balasubramanian, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM), Embassy of India in Moscow also participated in the travel show at Moscow and highlighted J&K’s tourism products.
Notably, the department of tourism has embarked on aggressive marketing campaign within and outside country to attract travellers to the State.
Department of tourism participated in several road shows in India where he urged the travel trade leaders to promote JK’s tourism potential and assured them that the Kashmir is safe to visit.