Tasaduq promotes JK’s tourism potential in Russia

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, OCTOBER 09:
In order to attract more foreign tourists, Department of Tourism Kashmir participated in travel and tourism shows in Moscow and St Petersburg, which was organized by the Union Ministry of Tourism.
Thousands of the travel agents from different parts of the globe including India participated in tourism shows held at the hotel The Ritz-Carlton, Moscow on Monday and another travel show on Tuesday at Belmond Grand Hotel Europe at St Petersburg.
Besides other officials from Ministry of Tourism, GoI, D B Venkatesh Verma, Ambassador of India to Russia, G. Balasubramanian, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM), Embassy of India in Moscow and Director Tourism Kashmir Tassaduq Jeelani also participated in the travel show.
The Indian Embassy Diplomats informed the gathering and visitors about the J&K’s breathtaking landscape and urged them to visit the State for holidaying.
During the show, Tasaduq Jeelani screened short films highlighting the tourism potential of all the three regions of the State. He also gave other presentations showcasing JK’s diverse culture, art, craft and breathtaking beauty, to attract the tourists to Kashmir.
During the B2B networking, Director Tourism Kashmir met the leading travel agents from the two cities and urged them to promote JK in their tour packages.
Speaking over the phone from St Petersburg, Tasaduq Jeelani said the travel agents who had earlier sent their clients to JK praised the beauty of the State.
“I personally talked to the heads of the travel trade from Moscow and St Petersburg who assured that they would send groups to JK for holidays especially for adventure and heritage tourism,” he said.
Notably, the Department of Tourism has embarked on an aggressive marketing campaign within and outside the country to attract travellers to the State.