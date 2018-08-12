Tasaduq Jeelani flags of 2000 km motorsports adventure

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, AUGUST 11:
Director Tourism Kashmir, Tasaduq Jeelani Saturday flagged off 5-days motorsports expedition in which 35 participants will drive 4x4 off-road vehicles to cover the 2000 kilometers during the event.
Moto Explorers Club is organizing the expedition in collaboration with Department of Tourism.
This is one of the biggest motorsports expeditions, which would move from Srinagar to Sonamarg, Kargil, Leh, Turtuk, Pangong Lake and other adjoining famous offbeat attractions.
Director Tourism Kashmir said J&K has huge potential in adventure sports and such events would also send a positive signal across that Kashmir is peaceful and tourist activities are happening here,” he said.
Director tourism Kashmir said there are lots of off-road places where one can go and explore the virgin beauty.
He said the department of tourism would promote tourism products including adventure sports in a big way across India by participating in road shows, travel marts and by organizing such events.