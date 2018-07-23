Tasaduq Jeelani assumes office as Director Tourism Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Employees of Tourism Department today welcomed Tasaduq Jeelani who took over as Director Tourism Kashmir today.
Tasaduq Jeelani also convened a brief introductory meeting with the officers and other employees of the tourism department and urged them to work with zeal and zest.
While interacting with employees of the Tourism Department, Tasaduq Jeelani mentioned that tourism sector is the face of the state and the department along with stakeholders should ensure that the tourists visiting Kashmir leaves with happy memories so that the visitors become the ambassador of the state.
Former Director Tourism Mahmood Shah, Deputy Director Tourism Kashmir Massarat Hashim, Deputy Director Registration Waseem Raja, Deputy Director Publicity Riyaz Ahmad Shah, Deputy Director M&W Abdul Qayoom Kirmani, the Assistant Directors and In-charges of various Tourism Destinations were also present on the occasion.