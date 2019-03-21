Tariq Zargar interacts with Hospitality & Protocol employees

March 21, 2019 | Rising kashmir News

Tariq Ahmad Zargar, Director Hospitality and Protocol Department (H&P) today interacted with the H&P Employees’ Association on his first visit to the department in Srinagar.

A warm welcome was given to Zargar by the H&P employees.

Zargar inspected various houses and administration blocks of the department and also held interaction with the employees.

The H&P Employees’ Association, during the interaction with the director, projected various issues faced by the employees.

The Director assured the Association that all the pending issues will be resolved in a time bound manner.