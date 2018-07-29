Tariq Ghani elected President of SQAY Academy

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
SQAY Martial Art Academy (SWSMAA) held its first general body elections on Saturday in presence of all its members at MR Complex, Rambagh crossing Srinagar in which Tariq Rashid Ghani was unanimously elected as its president.
The other office bearers were elected as Mukhtar Ahmad Sr. Vice president, Hilal Ahmad Dar as Vice president , Abrar Bhat as Jr. Vice president, Waseem Ahmad Beigh as General Secretary, Asif Khan as Jt. Secretary, Sheikh Rafiq as Additional Jt. Secretary, Sheikh Imran Sadiq as Jt. Secretary, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat as Treasurer , Rasik Manzoor as Publicity Secretary with eleven EC members.
The SW SQAY martial art academy is recognised by J&K sports council and affiliated to SQAY Federation of India, Traditional martial art of Kashmir, ministry of youth affairs and sports, Govt. of India, schools games federation of India (SGFI).
Waseem Ahmad Beigh who was running the academy for last one year today formally formed the academy.
He has played five international wherein he secured 4 Gold and 1 Bronze. At Bangkok he secured gold. He has also played 16 national from which he has secured 13 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze. He has been awarded as 5th DAN Black Belt.
President Tariq Rashid Ghani addressed the members of the academy and requested all the members to work hard for the betterment of children.
He also assured his full support to the academy. The office bearers presented momentum to the newly elected President as a token of love.