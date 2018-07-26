About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Tariq Ganai assumes charge as Director Estates

Published at July 26, 2018 01:29 AM 0Comment(s)129views


SRINAGAR, JULY 25:

 Tariq Hussain Ganai, KAS took over the charge of Director Estates here today.
He was accorded a warm welcome by outgoing Director Estates Tasaduq Jeelani who has been posted as Director Tourism Kashmir.
Ganai has earlier served in various capacities in many departments. He has also been Deputy Commissioner Ramban.
Upon assuming office, Ganai held an introductory meeting with the officers of the Department and sought their cooperation in infusing new vibrancy in the functioning of the department.
On the occasion, Chief Accounts Officer Estates Department, Exen Estates Division Srinagar, Assistant Directors Estates, Chairman Civil SecretariatEmployees Coordination Committee Ghulam Rasool Mir and other officials assured the newly appointed Director of their full support in smooth functioning of the Department.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top