Tariq Ganai assumes charge as Director Estates

SRINAGAR, JULY 25:
Tariq Hussain Ganai, KAS took over the charge of Director Estates here today.
He was accorded a warm welcome by outgoing Director Estates Tasaduq Jeelani who has been posted as Director Tourism Kashmir.
Ganai has earlier served in various capacities in many departments. He has also been Deputy Commissioner Ramban.
Upon assuming office, Ganai held an introductory meeting with the officers of the Department and sought their cooperation in infusing new vibrancy in the functioning of the department.
On the occasion, Chief Accounts Officer Estates Department, Exen Estates Division Srinagar, Assistant Directors Estates, Chairman Civil SecretariatEmployees Coordination Committee Ghulam Rasool Mir and other officials assured the newly appointed Director of their full support in smooth functioning of the Department.