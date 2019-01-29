About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Tarigami urges Govenor admin to release relief funds to fruit growers, orchardists

Published at January 29, 2019 03:21 PM 0Comment(s)555views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami has urged the governor administration to release funds on account of the relief to the affected fruit growers and orchardists forthwith.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the CPI(M) leader reiterated that the untimely snowfall of November 4 wreaked havoc with fruit industry damaging both fruit trees and standing unharvested crops.

The little relief announced by the government in the wake of calamitious event is yet to reach the fruit grower community as the funds on this account have not been released in full, the statement reads.

The fruit growers, Tarigami said are in a state of shock and denial of relief permissible under SDRF norms has completely shattered their faith in the governance system. He urged the governor to look into the issue personally and release the funds to the concerned district authorities on top priority.

