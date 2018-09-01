Tarigami represents CPI (M) in intervention petition on Art 35-A

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 31:
CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami Friday represented the party in the intervention petition filed on Article 35A, which protects the state subject laws and special rights and privileges of J&K’s permanent residents, in the Supreme Court.
PV Surendernath (senior counsel) assisted by Resmitha R Chandran (Advocate-on-Record) and Adv Lekha Sudharkan appeared on behalf of the CPI (M) J&K State Committee in the case.
Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami representing CPI (M) Jammu and Kashmir State Committee had already filed Intervention Application numbered as IA 106447/2018.