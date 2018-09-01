About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Tarigami represents CPI (M) in intervention petition on Art 35-A

Published at September 01, 2018 12:10 AM 0Comment(s)108views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Aug 31:

CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami Friday represented the party in the intervention petition filed on Article 35A, which protects the state subject laws and special rights and privileges of J&K’s permanent residents, in the Supreme Court.

PV Surendernath (senior counsel) assisted by Resmitha R Chandran (Advocate-on-Record) and Adv Lekha Sudharkan appeared on behalf of the CPI (M) J&K State Committee in the case.
Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami representing CPI (M) Jammu and Kashmir State Committee had already filed Intervention Application numbered as IA 106447/2018.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top