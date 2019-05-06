Tarigami, Mir condemn killing of BJP activist

May 06, 2019 |

Senior CPI (M) leader and former MLA Kulgam, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami Sunday condemned the killing of a BJP activist in Verinag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district saying violence in any form is condemnable.

“There is no justification to kill anybody and violence had no place in any civilized society. We condemn this killing in strongest words and express deep sympathy with the bereaved family,” he said in a statement issued here.

Reportedly the security of the slain BJP activist, like hundreds of other political activists, had been withdrawn due to which he became soft target of the assailants. Political process in violence-hit Kashmir is itself a difficult task and the activists cutting across political lines are risking their lives and doing their bit to strengthen the process of peace.

However, unfortunately instead of protecting them, the security cover of hundreds of political activists of different parties, was withdrawn by the authorities recently. We have been urging the administration from day one since this decision was taken to reconsider it. The administration should encourage them by protecting them and not withdraw their security.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam ahmad Mir has strongly condemned the killing of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Anantnag Vice District President Gul Mohd Mir and described the incident as mindless, cowardice and shameful act. Mir expressed disappoint over the killing of BJP Leader and conveyed his deepest condolences to bereaved family.

Mir also expressed solidarity with bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to departed soul.