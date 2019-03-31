Tarigami grieved over demise CITU leader

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Expressing grief over the demise of Jalaludin Bhat father of Abdul Gani Bhat, Secretary CITU J&K and State President, J&K Non-Gazetted Horticulture Employees Union, CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami on Saturday extended sympathies with the bereaved family.

Jalaludin Bhat breathed his last at his home in Repora Lar Ganderal today.

Tarigami termed the deceased as kind and pious soul and said, “I equally share the pain of bereaved family at this hour of grief.”