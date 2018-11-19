Tarigami expresses grief over Khanday’s demise

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of former chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Mohammad Iqbal Khanday, who breathed his last at SKIMS, Srinagar today.
In Khanda’s death the state has lost a well wisher who spent all his life for the betterment of public.
“Throughout his career he worked tirelessly, honestly and with dedication for welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said in a statement.
Khanday worked against all odds and stood steadfast to serve the people of the state in most difficult times.
He described his demise as a personal loss, saying his passing away has created a void in the state, which is difficult to fill up.
“I express solidarity with the bereaved family.”