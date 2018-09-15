Tarigami expresses grief

Demands free of cost medical treatment to injured, ex-gratia to families of deceased
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 14:
CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami has expressed shock and grief over the tragic road accident in Thakrie area of Kishtwar in which 13 persons died and 15 were injured.
In a statement issued here today, the CPI (M) leader expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic loss of precious lives and conveyed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.
Tarigami urged the government to provide free of cost medical treatment to the injured persons and ex-gratia to the families of deceased.
Voicing concern over growing road accidents in the state, Tarigami asked the government to come out with a report on action taken over recommendations of a House Committee headed by him that was constituted to prepare a comprehensive report on causes and measures to bring down the number of road mishaps in the state especially in erstwhile Doda District.