Tarigami express grief over Bemina tragedy

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 05:
CPI (M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami Saturday expressed grief and shock over the tragic incident in Mansoor Colony, Bemina area of Srinagar in which five members including two minors of a family died.
In a statement, the CPI (M) leader demanded that the bodies of the deceased be immediately airlifted to their native village in Tangdar as the road is closed after heavy snowfall.
He also urged the government to provide ex-gratia to the families of the deceased.
Deputy Mayor Shiekh Imran also expressed grief over the tragic incident. He conveyed deepest condolences to the bereaved family who lost their dear ones in this tragic incident.