Tarigami demands relief for hailstorm hit peasants, orchardists

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami has demanded immediate relief to the peasants and orchardists whose crops and fruit got damaged due to heavy rains and hail storm in Srinagar, Budgam and other areas of the valley yesterday.

He called for a comprehensive compensation for affected farmers, orchardists who suffered extensive damages due to heavy rains and hailstorm that wrecked havoc in Srinagar, Budgam and other areas of the valley yesterday. The government should assess the damages immediately so that the orchardists and peasants are provided compensation well in time.

Earlier in November last year, the orchardists had suffered huge losses due to untimely snowfall. The government announced meager compensation, which was also not provided to all the affected farmers or orchardist.

Tarigami questioned over the non-implementation of Crop Insurance Scheme, saying that the farmers and orchardists will heave a sigh of relief if the scheme is implemented. The scheme has been implemented in some areas of Jammu region but is yet to be implemented in Kashmir valley. The scheme will save the fruit growers and agriculturists in the event of losses suffered due to natural calamities.

