Tarigami demands release of pending wages of casual labourers immediately

April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CPI (M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami Saturday said that casual labourers working in the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, who had donated tracts of land in various parts of the state for setting up water reservoirs, collection tanks, sumps, sluice value chambers and quarters, are without wages for months together.

In a statement, the CPI (M) leader said that the wages of these casual labourers are pending for months together. He said that it is these people who run the filtration plants and denying them their dues is the injustice.

He said that similarly, the wages of casual labourers working in the Power Development Department (PDD) Forest, Agriculture Production, Tourism and other departments are also pending for months causing immense hardships to them.

"Government not only must pay them their pending wages immediately, but also should speed up their genuine demand of regularization," Tarigami said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of teacher aspirants, whose provision selection list was released by the Service Selection Board (SSB) in August 2018 and final list months back are still waiting for joining in the Department. Tarigami said that the joining file is pending in Secretariat for months causing uncertainty and anxiety among the candidates. "The government must clear the file immediately so that these candidates don’t suffer further," he added.



