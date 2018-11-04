Tarigami demands probe, terms it ‘unfortunate’

Srinagar:
CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami Saturday termed the killing of a “mentally unsound” man by the army in Shopian district as “unfortunate and condemnable incident.”
As per reports the “mentally unsound” man tried to walk into the army camp of 34 RR stationed at Pahnoo village of the district around 3 AM and the sentry manning a bunker shot him dead. Such incidents are most unfortunate, Tarigami said in a statement issued to KNS.
“In the past also such incidents have happened and circumstances of most of these deaths were similar. Draconian laws like the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) allow security forces to shoot at anybody merely on the basis of a suspicion,” he said. While expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, he demanded an immediate end to the civilian killings in the Valley and demanded probe into this unfortunate incident.