Tarigami demands immediate relief to farmers affected by hailstorm

Srinagar, Oct 01 :
CPI (M) senior leader and MLA Kulgam, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami on Monday said expressed grief over the damage caused to farmers due to the heavy hailstorm in Kokernag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Tarigami in a statement issued demanded immediate relief for the farmers whose crops got damaged due to hailstorm.
He said that the heavy hailstorm in Kokernag area has caused immense damage to the crops of farmers there, thus leaving the growers saddened.
Tarigami said that government must constitute a team of officers to assess the damage following which proper relief must be provided to them.
He added that the government usually talks high about the farmers but no favourable steps have been taken so far, thus leaving the growers to lurch at large. (KNS)