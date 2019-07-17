Tarigami demands dignified monthly honorarium to ASHA workers

July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

State President CITU Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami Tuesday said the government has totally neglected the ASHA workers, although it had started the National Rural Health Mission with much fanfare.

“The government must provide a dignified monthly honorarium to these activists who essentially act as backbone of the health structure in rural areas of the state,” he said while addressing a day-long convention of ASHA Workers in Town Hall Kupwara.

The convention was presided over by Jabeena, ASHA leader and representatives from various parts of Kashmir region attended it.

“The custom of paying poor compensation for extreme hard work should come to an end to protect the women folk working in different sectors in Jammu and Kashmir,” Tarigami said.

He added that ASHAs work in rough terrains of rural areas tirelessly and selflessly, despite all the difficulties they are confronted with. He cautioned the government to take serious note of the brewing discontentment among these workers and take necessary action for the immediate fulfilment of their demands, failing which, the national health mission may get affected badly.

In Andhra Pradesh, ASHAs are paid Rs. 10000 per month (pm), in Sikkim Rs6000 pm, Haryana Rs4000 pm, Karnataka Rs 3500 pm, West Bengal Rs 3000 pm and Kerala Rs 2000 pm. “Besides, the state governments in various states are providing top up incentives and support to these poor workers but our state government has neglected them,” he said.

Contingent paid workers (CPWs) and Mid-day meal workers also attended the convention and expressed solidarity with the ASHAs for fighting for the genuine demands.

The convention adopted resolutions which include providing of minimum wages at the rate of Rs 18000 pm and other social security benefits.