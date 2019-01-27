About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Tarigami demands airlifting of stranded passengers on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Published at January 27, 2019 12:19 AM 0Comment(s)444views


SRINAGAR:

Expressing concern over plight of stranded passengers due to the continuous closure of Jammu-Srinagar highway, senior CPI (M) leader and former MLA Kulgam, Muhamad Yousuf Tarigami on Saturday demanded airlifting of passengers to their respective destinations.
In a statement issued here, Tarigami said that hundreds of passengers were stranded at Jammu due to closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway continuously from last several days. “These passengers are stranded at Jammu bus stand without food and shelter,” he said.
Tarigami urged the Governor administration to provide free ration and accommodation to the stranded passengers. He urged the administration to expedite work on national way especially from Banihal to Ramban stretch which often remains closed due to landslides and shooting stones. He demanded airlifting of these passengers to their respective destinations.

