Tarigami demands adequate representation of women in elected bodies

March 09, 2019 |

While strongly advocating for equal decisions making rights for men and women and accountability of the government towards the issues confronting women, CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami demanded adequate representation to women in elected bodies.

In a statement issued, Tarigami said the history of International Women’s Day started on March 8, 1913. “This was the year when Russian working women first observed Women’s day. What started as a call by socialist women echoed across the world with country after country accepting the day as Women’s Day and finally the United Nations in 1975 gave the call for International Women’s Day on March 8. Women across classes, regions, and communities raise the demands of women’s emancipation on March 8,” he said.

He said today when clouds of confrontation of India and Pakistan are looming large, working women must raise their voice for peace and de-escalation. “Again when fanatic hoodlums harass the toiling sections particularly those Kashmiris studying and working outside, working and progressive sections must resist such brutalities. All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) Lucknow Committee deserves to be congratulated for their timely intervention to save Kashmiri dry fruit vendors in Lucknow,” Tarigami said.



Tarigami said the decision of Governor Administration, to reverse the previous government’s order of exempting women from paying stamp duty on registration of land is unjust and the Governor must reconsider it. “The previous government had taken this small step of exemption for women from paying stamp duty on registration of land, which was a huge relief for women.”

