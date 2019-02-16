Tarigami condemns Pulwama attack, says dialogue only option

AgenciesSrinagar
Reiterating that credible and meaningful dialogue process is the only option to address the legitimate concerns and aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir, Communist Party of India (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Saturday said the attack on CRPF jawans in Pulwama has shaken all those who are concerned about human lives and peace in the region.
''The terrible terror attack on CRPF convoy at Lethpora near Awantipora on Thursday has shaken all those who are concerned about human lives and peace in the region”, Tarigami told reporters here.
He said the loss of so many forces personnel while on duty is being mourned across the country.
Tarigami also stated "People of Kashmir expect the leadership, both in the government and in the opposition, civil society and intelligentsia to play their role to maintain communal harmony and safeguard the lives and property of Kashmiris outside the Valley. Let us not allow those, who want to deepen the wedge between people of Kashmir and rest of the country, succeed."