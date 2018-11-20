Tarigami condemns killing of TeH leader

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Condemning the killing of TeH leader Mir Hafizullah by unknown gunmen in Acchabal, Anantnag, senior CPI(M) leader and MLA Kulgam, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said that such killings are unacceptable.
Tarigami said in a statement “The killing of unarmed civilian is unfortunate and must be condemned by everybody in one voice.
“Whether a civilian is killed by the bullet from one side or the other, it is loss of precious human life,” he said.
The CPI(M) leader expressed his heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family.