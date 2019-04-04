About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Tarigami condemns killing of political worker in Kulgam

Strongly condemning the killing of Abdul Majeed Dar, a political worker by unknown gunmen at Shalipora, Kulgam, CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami termed the incident as "heinous", and said it should be condemned by one and all. He said violence in any form is condemnable.

Dar, who was a panch and had contested as an independent candidate after quitting  PDP as a party activist, was injured critically after shot at by unknown gunmen at Shalipora village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. He succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

Tarigami expressing sympathies with the bereaved family, conveyed his condolences to the victim's family.

