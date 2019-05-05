Tarigami condemns killing of BJP activist

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami Sunday strongly condemned the killing of a BJP activist in Verinag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, saying violence in any form is condemnable.



"There is no justification to kill anybody and violence had no place in any civilized society. We condemn this killing in strongest words and express deep sympathy with the bereaved family," Tarigami said in a statement.



"Reportedly the security of the slain BJP activist, like hundreds of other political activists, had been withdrawn due to which he became soft target of the assailants. Political process in violence-hit Kashmir is itself a difficult task and the activists cutting across political lines are risking their lives and doing their bit to strengthen the process of peace," the statement read.