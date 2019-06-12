Tarigami concerned over plight of construction workers

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Addresses day long convention of Construction workers in Srinagar

Day-long convention of Kashmir Constructional Workers Union affiliated with CITU was held in Srinagar which was presided over by Abdul Rashid Najar CITU leader. The convention was addressed by various representatives who expressed their concern over various problems being faced by the construction workers.

While addressing the convention, Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami, state president CITU expressed serious concern over the plight of construction workers registered with Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (BOCWWB) in the state.BJP led government is trying to erode whatever the achievement has made by the working class. Whatever has been left is being snatched away from them. Harsh measures are being taken against work force across the country instead of addressing their issues. The administration is hell bent to take repressive measures. Working class should realize that their unity and united struggles can force the government to concede their demands

Abdur Rashid Pandit, CITU leader while addressing the convention demanded increase in the existing welfare benefits substantially to these poor workers and timely release of benefits which includes education assistance for their wards. Thousands of marriage assistance cases, compensation to NOKs of deceased labourers, assistance for chronic diseases are pending for disposal with the Construction Welfare Board since long. The advisory board was constituted long before, but unfortunately, no meeting was convened for suggestions and redressal of the grievances.

Abdur Rashid Najar demanded that that board funds should not be diverted for other purposes. There should be the provision of pension not less than Rs.3000 per month after a construction worker attains the age of 60 years. He also demanded interest-free housing loans for those construction workers who are still homeless. The government must also provide another chance to those labourers, who could not submit their yearly renewal fee for different reasons.

The convention elected a state secretariat comprising of 30 members with Ab Rashid Pandit as Convener, Ab Satar Reshi as Organising Secretary and Fayaz Ahmad as Treasurer. (GNS)