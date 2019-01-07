Tarigami concerned over acute paucity of basic amenities

Srinagar:
Expressing concern over the acute paucity of basic amenities in the Kashmir region in the aftermath of snowfall, the CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami on Sunday said while the entire administration seems to be caught napping, the common people are bearing the brunt of such non-serious approach of the helmsmen.
In a statement issued here today, Tarigami stated that the State administration seems to be caught napping as the people across the Valley are being forced to face difficulties amid bone-chilling cold due to the absence of proper electricity, water supply and un-cleared roads.
The tall claims of the State administration, saying they are ready to tackle any kind of situation got exposed on the ground as most of the roads in Rural as well as Urban areas are still un-cleared, thus leaving the common people to lurch at large.
Besides, the administration has also failed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers after the Valley received a fresh snowfall.
Despite the fact that the Meteorological department had predicted major wet spell across the State, it seems that the administration was ill-prepared to tackle the situation in the aftermath of snowfall as people continue to face hardships in absence of power supply, water supply and un-cleared roads.
“It is not for the first time that the administration was caught napping. Prior to this, the administration wasn’t able to rise up to the expectations of people during the season’s first snowfall in the month of November,” he said.
“The acute paucity of basic amenities has aggravated the people in both plains as well as in higher reaches of the Valley. Many interior roads haven’t been cleared as yet,” he said.
Tarigami, however, urged upon the Governor led administration to rise up to the needs of people and ensure all basic and effective amenities to them.