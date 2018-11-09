Tari pays solidarity visit to Agha Hassan

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 08:
Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) Secretary General Moulana Mohammad Abdullah Tari paid a solidarity visit to Anjuman-e-Shar-e-Shian chief Syed Agha Hassan Almoosvi in Budgam after he was summoned by the NIA. Moualan Tari wished him good health and expressed solidarity with the veteran pro-freedom leader. Moulana Tari hailed the role of Agha Hassan Almoosvi in the ongoing movement and his association with the incarcerated JKDFP chief Shabir Shah.
Meanwhile, JKDFP paid rich and glowing tributes to the militants killed at Shopian recently. The party spokesperson said, “They are laying their lives for a great cause and it is the collective responsibility of every sane citizen to safeguard these great and priceless sacrifices.”
The spokesperson further said the dispute is lingering ever since the partition of the sub-continent and the people living in the disputed region are strongly fighting for their rights accepted and acknowledged even by the Security Council of the United Nations. (KNS)