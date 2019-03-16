About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 16, 2019

Targeting political workers adding to army of orphans, widows: Sajad Lone

Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Thursday strongly condemned targeting of political workers in two separate incidents in South Kashmir—urging the administration to ensure that perpetrators of these attacks don’t go scot-free.
“Yet again political workers are being targeted. The targeting of NC worker in Bijbehara is not only is it condemnable but also an appeal for introspection. Nothing has been achieved by killing political workers in the last three decades but adding to the army of orphans and widows,” Sajad Gani Lone said while expressing anguish over the recent attacks on political workers in a function organized to welcome new entrants to the party.
Addressing more than 100 political workers from Chadoora led by prominent political activist Javaid Junaid, Sajad Lone said that increasing number of political workers are joining Peoples Conference is a clear indication of party’s growing popularity among the masses. “PC is the sole political alternative that could deliver the people of the State from the clutches of misrule, lies and betrayals. We committed to channelize power of the common masses to bring about a change in the coming Parliament and Assembly elections”, he added.
The workers pledged their support to PC’s mission of Change, expressing their commitment to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. On the occasion, Javaid Junaid expressed confidence in the leadership and vision of Peoples Conference to work towards empowerment of the traditionally disempowered. “We will leave no stone unturned to deliver Change and empower the people”, he added.
Present at the occasion included District President Kupwara Hafeezullah Mir, PC spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir and Constituency Incharge Budgam Shahid Rashid among others.

