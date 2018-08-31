Targeting our families only strengthens our resolve: UJC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Terming the arrest of the second son of UJC chief Syed Salahuddin as a vengeful act, the United Jihad Council on Friday said Indian forces and agencies by targeting the houses and families of “mujahideen” are making vain attempts to break the resolve of the armed resistance leadership.
“The Indian forces and agencies are frustrated by the increasing activities of mujahideen and as such target their houses and relatives. Such coward acts strengthen our resolve to fight for freedom,” UJC secretary general Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman said in a statement.
As per the statement, Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman was addressing a meeting of the UJC – a conglomerate of militant groups active in Jammu Kashmir.
He said by arresting Syed Shakeel Ahmad, son of Syed Salahuddin, and shifting him to outside JK jail cannot break the resolve of the UJC chief.
“The simple lifestyle of the sons of Syed Salahuddin is known to all. The NIA chargesheet can neither mislead anybody nor cover-up the vengeful acts of government,” he said.
“The people have an emotional attachment with the mujahideen and the invaluable sacrifices rendered in the movement will yield results very soon, In Sha Allah,” the UJC secretary general said, adding, “The struggle will continue with zeal and vigour till the mission is achieved.” (GNS)