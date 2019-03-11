Targeting Mirwaiz direct offensive against people of Kashmir: Naeem

March 11, 2019 |

Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Minister Naeem Akhtar on Sunday alleged that the attempts to subvert a very important religious institution of Mirwaiz in Kashmir would create a lasting negativity in the relationship between Kashmir and rest of India.

Condemning the NIA action against Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, PDP senior leader and Former Minister Naeem Akhtar stated that Mirwaiz represents a centuries-old religious institution and is head of the seat of learning besides being part of the culture of Kashmir. “Any attempt of targeting him or humiliating him is an offensive against the people of Kashmir. Irrespective of his politics which reflects his moderate views on the need and resolution of Kashmir, Mirwaiz is a very important religious institution and any attempt at subverting it will create a lasting negativity in the relationship between Kashmir and rest of the country,” Akhtar said.

He added that although the present government is taking the war against people of Kashmir to a new level but such attempts in the past have proved only counterproductive and have added to the complexity of the issue.

He said that with the independence of the country and the partition, a very distinguished ancestor of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Molvi Mohammad Yousuf Shah who has the distinction of translating and interpretation of Quran, was sent to Pak Administered Kashmir. Akhtar said that at that time also it was done to “secure the interests of the country” and 72 years later, his distinct successor at the pulpit of Jamia Masid Srinagar is being hounded for the same reason and nothing could better represent the failure of muscular policies in dealing with Kashmir.

The PDP leader stated that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been a victim of militancy himself, has lost his father in the early days of armed uprising in Kashmir and the country could have benefited from his inputs to the discourse of resolution. “But unfortunately, the present government has decided to wage war on outstanding individuals like him, the institution he is heading and the people of Kashmir in general. His father also has lost his life to the unresolved Kashmir issue and that targeting his son today showcases the tragedy of Kashmir,” said Akhtar.

Farooq calls for forging unity among stakeholders

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President, Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Sunday called the stakeholders to “forge unity for the greater good of the nation.”

In a statement issue here, Abdullah asserted that the critical situation the country demanded that “all of us to work in unity to trounce the forces as are bent to divide the country on religious, regional and sectarian lines.”

While addressing a meet of party functionaries and workers at his Jammu residence here said, “There are forces in the country as are contriving to vitiate the atmosphere of the nation for petty electoral gains. We are facing a time when the importance of national unity and inter-religious harmony has increased. In today’s world harmony and unity are indispensable for achieving much anticipated development goals,” adding, “Particularly in a country like India, it becomes imperative for all of us to work positively towards trouncing such forces as are hell bent to destroy our pluralistic ethos that has always been the hall mark of India.”

Addressing the gathering, he said that “constitution of India was a social document that confers upon its citizenry some basic unbridgeable rights.”

“The founding fathers of our nation were well aware of the complexities that characterize the Indian society. However, there are forces that have all along shown contempt for the ideals enshrined in the constitution of India; we have to make it a point to trounce such forces in the forthcoming general elections,” he said.

On the occasion former chief engineer Abdul Hameed Sheikh joined J&K National Conference.

Welcoming new entrants into the party he said, “I am hopeful that Hameed will work towards making the party stronger at grass roots. Party will definitely benefit from the administrative acumen of Hameed,” adding, “National Conference right from its inception has given voice to the voiceless. We have a legacy of service and sacrifice. We will continue to strive for the restoration of autonomy. Our state is a peculiar state with its own set of problems and issues, and it is the autonomy only that can satiate the development needs of all the regions of our state. Besides that the move of granting autonomy will go a long way in cleaning the cobwebs of mistrust between New Delhi and Srinagar.” The new entrant into the party vowed to make party stronger at grass roots to further the cause of principles of downtown.

Among others senior party functionaries Rattan Lal Gupta, Haji Sheikh Bashir Ahmad, Ex-MLC Haji Muhammad sultan Wani, Bimla Luthra, Pradeep Bali, Reyaz Malik, Haroon Choudhary and other YNC functionaries were also present on the occasion.

In another function at Iqbal Colony Rawalpura, Srinagar party president while addressing the people said, “The Qur’an speaks about the basic dignity of all human beings regardless of their race, color, language or ethnicity. The religion of Islam recognizes the right to life, property, family, honor and conscience of all people. From the very beginning, freedom of religion has been guaranteed by Islam. It prohibits coercion in matters of faith and belief,” adding, “Tolerance has always been the essential ingredient in the social life of Kashmir. The people of Kashmir have never allowed bigotry and communal frenzy overwhelm them in most of the trying times.”

On the occasion Abdullah extended condolences to the grief- stricken family of late Syed Farooq Ahmad Qadri.

Party president participated in a Majlis of Fatiha Khwani for the departed soul. He prayed for peace to the soul of departed and strength to the grieved family members. On the occasion party president also paid tributes to noted Islamic scholar Imam Khatib Ziyarat Shareef Pir Dastagir Khanyar, Syed Noor-ud-din Qadri.

