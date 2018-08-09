Targeting militants’ families extremely condemnable: UJC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 08:
United Jihad Council (UJC) on Wednesday said that targeting the relatives of militants is “extremely condemnable”.
UJC urged the human rights bodies to take notice of it.
A spokesperson of UJC Syed Sadaqat Hussain in a statement said that raiding the houses of militants and arresting their family members in Tral by Indian forces and State Task Force “is an ample proof that forces have surrendered before the courage and resilience of militants”.
“Now, the forces are resorting to such tactics of targeting the family members. This is human rights violation of which the rights bodies should take notice of,” he said.
The spokesperson also strongly condemned the arrest of an 11th class student Talib Fayaz Parray terming it a “deliberate attempt of ruining his educational career”.